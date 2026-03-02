Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IRGC: Iran attacked 60 strategic targets within 48 hours

    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 19:50
    IRGC: Iran attacked 60 strategic targets within 48 hours

    Iran over the last 48 hours has attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 military sites of the US and Israel, launching over 700 drones and hundreds of missiles, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, Report informs via the Tasnim News Agency.

    "Iranian missiles and drones struck intelligence centers and US warehouses in the Persian Gulf region, as well as the Israeli army's industrial complex in Beersheba," the IRGC said in a statement .

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) airstrikes Iran
    SEPAH: İran 48 saat ərzində 60 strateji hədəfə hücum edib
    КСИР: Иран за 48 часов атаковал 60 стратегических целей

    Latest News

    19:50

    IRGC: Iran attacked 60 strategic targets within 48 hours

    Region
    19:39

    Trump says strongest strikes against Iran yet to come

    Other countries
    19:33

    Erdogan and Merz mull situation in Middle East

    Region
    19:20

    Iran uses new explosive warheads in missiles, Tasnim News says

    Region
    19:15

    Mark Rutte says Europe fully supports US actions in Iran

    Other countries
    19:08

    Israel launches airstrikes across Lebanon as powerful explosions rock Beirut

    Other countries
    18:48

    Dan Caine: US investigating shootdown of three F-15Es over Kuwait

    Other countries
    18:44

    US planes depart bases in Andalucia after Spain refuses permission for American forces to attack Iran

    Other countries
    18:34

    Azerbaijan discusses implementation of innovative payment solutions with Italian companies

    Finance
    All News Feed