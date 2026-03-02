IRGC: Iran attacked 60 strategic targets within 48 hours

Iran over the last 48 hours has attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 military sites of the US and Israel, launching over 700 drones and hundreds of missiles, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, Report informs via the Tasnim News Agency.

"Iranian missiles and drones struck intelligence centers and US warehouses in the Persian Gulf region, as well as the Israeli army's industrial complex in Beersheba," the IRGC said in a statement .