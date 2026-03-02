IRGC: Iran attacked 60 strategic targets within 48 hours
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 19:50
Iran over the last 48 hours has attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 military sites of the US and Israel, launching over 700 drones and hundreds of missiles, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, Report informs via the Tasnim News Agency.
"Iranian missiles and drones struck intelligence centers and US warehouses in the Persian Gulf region, as well as the Israeli army's industrial complex in Beersheba," the IRGC said in a statement .
Latest News
19:50
IRGC: Iran attacked 60 strategic targets within 48 hoursRegion
19:39
Trump says strongest strikes against Iran yet to comeOther countries
19:33
Erdogan and Merz mull situation in Middle EastRegion
19:20
Iran uses new explosive warheads in missiles, Tasnim News saysRegion
19:15
Mark Rutte says Europe fully supports US actions in IranOther countries
19:08
Israel launches airstrikes across Lebanon as powerful explosions rock BeirutOther countries
18:48
Dan Caine: US investigating shootdown of three F-15Es over KuwaitOther countries
18:44
US planes depart bases in Andalucia after Spain refuses permission for American forces to attack IranOther countries
18:34