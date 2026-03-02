Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Erdogan and Merz mull situation in Middle East

    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 19:33
    Erdogan and Merz mull situation in Middle East

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone conversation, Report informs, citing the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of Türkiye.

    During the conversation, Erdogan and Merz discussed the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the potential further escalation of the conflict. Erdogan stated that military confrontations negatively affect regional and global security.

    He also emphasized the importance of intensifying peacekeeping efforts to ensure sustainable stability in the region and encourage the parties to return to dialogue.

