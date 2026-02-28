Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    White House faces risk of air defense shortage at US bases in Middle East

    Before the attack on Iran, the White House heard a report that mentioned, among other things, the risk of a shortage of air defense systems at US bases in the Middle East, Reuters noted, citing an unnamed US official, Report informs.

    According to the official, potential risks of an operation against Iran included retaliatory strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

    During the briefing, concerns were raised that air defense systems might not be able to handle the volume of missile strikes from Iran despite the build-up of US military forces in the region.

    Another official said that President Donald Trump was informed of the high risks and potential benefits of the operation for the US.

    The briefing also mentioned a "generational shift in the Middle East in favor of US interests" and a potentially large number of US casualties.

