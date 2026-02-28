The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says no changes in Iran's radiological situation amid attacks by Israel and the US, Report informs.

"The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, and urges restraint to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region," the agency's press service said in a statement on its X page.

"The IAEA is in permanent contact with countries in the region, so far no evidence of any radiological impact. The agency will keep monitoring the situation and informing," the statement added.