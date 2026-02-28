Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan becomes key aviation hub amid escalating tensions in region

    Infrastructure
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 22:15
    Azerbaijan becomes key aviation hub amid escalating tensions in region

    Amid the expected US and Israeli strikes on Iran, several countries closed their airspace, forcing international airlines to urgently seek alternative routes, Report informs.

    Amid this crisis, Azerbaijan's airspace has become the safest and most important transit hub for global aviation.

    Data from the specialized aviation resource Flightradar24 shows that Azerbaijan is emerging as the primary alternative route.

    The vast majority of international flights are routed through Azerbaijani airspace.

    This not only elevates Azerbaijan as the only reliable gateway to the East-West air corridor but also once again confirms Baku's status as a strategically important logistics hub, not only regionally but also globally.

    Azerbaijan flights Iranian strikes
    Photo
    Regiondakı gərginlik fonunda Azərbaycan əsas aviasiya qovşağına çevrilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан стал ключевым авиационным узлом на фоне эскалации в регионе

    Latest News

    22:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes key aviation hub amid escalating tensions in region

    Infrastructure
    21:56

    Over 200 killed, more than 700 injured in strikes on Iran — Red Crescent

    Region
    21:07

    Azerbaijan calls on parties involved to return to negotiation table

    Foreign policy
    20:40
    Photo

    7 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Iran

    Region
    20:37

    IAEA says no changes in Iran's radiological situation

    Other countries
    20:34

    White House faces risk of air defense shortage at US bases in Middle East

    Other countries
    20:31

    Death toll in Iranian school strike nears 160 — Foreign Ministry

    Region
    20:03

    IRGC allegedly notifies ships of closing Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    19:07

    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed