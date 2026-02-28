Azerbaijan becomes key aviation hub amid escalating tensions in region

Amid the expected US and Israeli strikes on Iran, several countries closed their airspace, forcing international airlines to urgently seek alternative routes, Report informs.

Amid this crisis, Azerbaijan's airspace has become the safest and most important transit hub for global aviation.

Data from the specialized aviation resource Flightradar24 shows that Azerbaijan is emerging as the primary alternative route.

The vast majority of international flights are routed through Azerbaijani airspace.

This not only elevates Azerbaijan as the only reliable gateway to the East-West air corridor but also once again confirms Baku's status as a strategically important logistics hub, not only regionally but also globally.