    Measures taken at Astara border crossing amid evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iran

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 23:29
    Measures taken at Astara border crossing amid evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iran

    The Astara border crossing point has been put on full alert amid the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iran, Report informs.

    Two ambulances are on standby at the border crossing point to provide medical assistance to evacuees should they need it.

    In addition, several passenger buses are on standby. The evacuees will be transported to Baku free of charge.

