Azerbaijan calls on parties involved to return to negotiation table
Foreign policy
- 28 February, 2026
- 21:07
The military escalation, which poses a serious threat to security and stability in the region and globally, is of deep concern, reads a message by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Report informs.
"We strongly call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further inflame tensions, and to return to negotiation table.
We emphasize the importance of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all states, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and universally recognized norms and principles of international law," the ministry noted.
Latest News
22:15
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes key aviation hub amid escalating tensions in regionInfrastructure
21:56
Over 200 killed, more than 700 injured in strikes on Iran — Red CrescentRegion
21:07
Azerbaijan calls on parties involved to return to negotiation tableForeign policy
20:40
Photo
7 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from IranRegion
20:37
IAEA says no changes in Iran's radiological situationOther countries
20:34
White House faces risk of air defense shortage at US bases in Middle EastOther countries
20:31
Death toll in Iranian school strike nears 160 — Foreign MinistryRegion
20:03
IRGC allegedly notifies ships of closing Strait of HormuzRegion
19:07