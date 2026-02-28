Azerbaijan calls on parties involved to return to negotiation table

The military escalation, which poses a serious threat to security and stability in the region and globally, is of deep concern, reads a message by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Report informs.

"We strongly call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further inflame tensions, and to return to negotiation table.

We emphasize the importance of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all states, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and universally recognized norms and principles of international law," the ministry noted.