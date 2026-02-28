IRGC allegedly notifies ships of closing Strait of Hormuz
- 28 February, 2026
- 20:03
Ships are reportedly receiving messages from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters noted, citing an unnamed representative of the EU's Aspides naval mission, Report informs.
"No ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz," the agency quoted the official as saying.
However, the Reuters source noted that Tehran had not officially confirmed such instructions.
