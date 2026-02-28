Trump admits there may be losses among US military during strikes on Iran
- 28 February, 2026
- 12:26
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that American service members could be killed during a military operation against Iran.
According to Report, he made the statement on Saturday in a video address marking the start of the operation in Iran.
"The brave American heroes may lost their lives, and we could suffer casualties. This often happens in war," Trump said.
"But we are not doing this for the present. We are doing this for the future," he added.
"We pray for every service member who selflessly risks their life to ensure that Americans and their children are never threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran," the US president said.
