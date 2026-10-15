Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Sri Lanka backs CICA transformation into international organization, highlights maritime connectivity

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:30
    Sri Lanka backs CICA transformation into international organization, highlights maritime connectivity

    Sri Lanka considers the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) a unique pan-Asian platform for consensus-based dialogue, consultations, and decision-making aimed at strengthening peace, security, and prosperity across Asia, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka Vijitha Herath said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    "We fully support the theme of the current summit, dedicated to connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable growth. As an island nation in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka attaches special importance to regional connectivity, trade facilitation, and digital transformation. Developing maritime transport and digital links can strengthen economic integration, expand opportunities, and enhance the resilience of our region," the minister said.

    He noted that global tensions affect the security of CICA member states, adding: "We are convinced that the Baku summit will provide a unique opportunity for Asian leaders to initiate dialogue, adopt confidence-building measures, bridge differences, and strengthen partnerships based on the multi-millennial cultural ties connecting our peoples. As CICA progresses toward transforming into a full-fledged international organization, Sri Lanka urges participating states to translate shared commitments into concrete results benefiting all our peoples."

    Herath added that Sri Lanka stands ready for constructive engagement with other member states to strengthen confidence-building measures, deepen regional cooperation, and promote peace, security, and prosperity in Asia.

    Vijitha Herath Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Vicita Herat: Şri-Lanka AQEM-i dialoq üçün unikal platforma hesab edir
    Виджита Херат: Шри-Ланка рассматривает СВМДА как уникальную платформу для диалога
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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