Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Bangladesh congratulates Azerbaijan on extending CICA chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:25
    Bangladesh congratulates Azerbaijan on extending CICA chairmanship

    Bangladesh has congratulated Azerbaijan on the extension of its chairmanship in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Humayun Kabir said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    The minister expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the country's government for the high-level organization of the summit and the hospitality extended to the delegation.

    "I congratulate Azerbaijan on extending its chairmanship in CICA. The theme of your chairmanship - 'Strengthening CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth in Asia' - reflects priorities that are of vital importance to our peoples," Kabir noted.

    Humayun Kabir Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Banqladeş Azərbaycanı AQEM-ə sədrlik müddətinin uzadılması münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Бангладеш поздравил Азербайджан с продлением председательства в СВМДА
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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