Baku Metro delegation visits railcar manufacturing plant in South Korea

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A delegation from Baku Metro CJSC visited the plant of Hyundai Rotem, a well-known South Korean railcar manufacturer, during a visit to the Republic of Korea.

According to the company, cited by Report, the delegation met with the plant's specialists and examined the production processes for metro and tram cars on site.

The delegation familiarized itself with railcar body assembly, welding operations and solutions involving aluminum technologies. It also observed the installation of bogies, cable circuit inspections, and the various stages of static and dynamic testing.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on modern technological solutions and manufacturing experience.