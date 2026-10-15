Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Bahrain proposes extending CICA confidence-building measures to maritime, aviation security

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:13
    Bahrain proposes extending CICA confidence-building measures to maritime, aviation security

    Bahrain proposes expanding existing confidence-building measures within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to cover the security of maritime and air traffic and transform CICA into a practical platform for protecting routes connecting member states, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    "Bahrain calls for ensuring safe and unhindered navigation and air traffic, as well as the right of transit passage in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea-without illegal restrictions or fees," the minister noted.

    He emphasized that Azerbaijan coordinates CICA's confidence-building measure aimed at developing safe and efficient transport corridors, and Bahrain supports its expansion to include maritime and air security issues.

    Al Zayani added that full regional connectivity is impossible without establishing a fair and comprehensive peace, including the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

    According to him, under the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Bahrain will continue to adhere to norms and laws ensuring connectivity among countries through sea and air routes, as well as networks necessary for the functioning of their economies.

    Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Bəhreyn AQEM çərçivəsində dəniz və hava təhlükəsizliyi sahəsində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsinə çağırıb
    Бахрейн призвал расширить сотрудничество в СВМДА в сфере морской и воздушной безопасности
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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