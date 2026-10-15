Azerbaijani team qualifies for TeamGym European Championships final
Individual sports
- 15 October, 2026
- 15:14
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Azerbaijan's junior men's team has secured a place in the final of the TeamGym European Championships being held in Finland.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the young gymnasts advanced to the decisive stage of the competition after scoring 39.025 points.
Azərbaycan komandası TeamGym üzrə Avropa çempionatında finala vəsiqə qazanıb
Сборная Азербайджана вышла в финал чемпионата Европы по TeamGym
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