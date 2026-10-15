Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijani team qualifies for TeamGym European Championships final

    Individual sports
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:14
    Azerbaijani team qualifies for TeamGym European Championships final

    Azerbaijan's junior men's team has secured a place in the final of the TeamGym European Championships being held in Finland.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the young gymnasts advanced to the decisive stage of the competition after scoring 39.025 points.

    Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation European Championships
    Azərbaycan komandası TeamGym üzrə Avropa çempionatında finala vəsiqə qazanıb
    Сборная Азербайджана вышла в финал чемпионата Европы по TeamGym
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