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    Lavrov: Russia ready to participate in TRIPP project

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:29
    Lavrov: Russia ready to participate in TRIPP project

    Russia has received no requests from Armenia or Azerbaijan regarding participation in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, but both countries are aware of Moscow's readiness to take part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists in Baku, according to Report.

    "We have not yet received any requests regarding participation in this project, the Donald Trump-named transport route. However, all interested parties are aware of our readiness and capabilities," the minister said, as quoted by Russian media.

    He also said Russia was ready to participate in infrastructure projects, noting that Russian Railways holds a concession in Armenia and operates the South Caucasus Railway, making the infrastructure familiar to the Russian side.

    Sergey Lavrov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP)
    Lavrov: Rusiya TRIPP layihəsində iştirak etməyə hazırdır
    Лавров: Россия готова участвовать в проекте TRIPP
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