34 students killed in school roof collapse in Pakistan – Updated-3

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At least 34 students, most of them under the age of 13, and a female teacher have been killed in a roof collapse at a private school in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar, Pakistan.

According to Report, which cites Pakistani media outlets and officials, 20 children were injured in the incident.

Police said the roof collapsed while between 110 and 115 children were inside the building.

11:38

At least 28 children and one teacher have been killed after the roof of a private school collapsed in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar, Pakistan.

According to Report, citing Pakistani media outlets quoting officials, 20 children were also injured in the incident.

Capital police chief Mian Saeed said that more than 40 people were affected by the roof collapse.

According to him, the owner of the private school was arrested following the incident.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

10:50

At least 17 students have been killed after the roof of a private school collapsed in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar, Pakistan, Report informs via Dawn.

According to the outlet, a hospital representative said that most of the victims were 13 years old. A state of emergency has been declared following the incident.

Meanwhile, Express Tribune reported that one teacher was also killed as a result of the incident.

More than 30 injured people have been taken to hospital.