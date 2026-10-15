Lavrov: Russia has received no new proposals for Ukraine peace plan
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- 15 October, 2026
- 15:17
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Russia has received no official proposals regarding the preparation of a new US-European peace plan for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on the sidelines of the CICA summit in Baku, according to Report.
"We are, of course, reading these reports in The Washington Post, The New York Times and other outlets, which cite their sources, as this information is now widely circulating. However, we have received no official proposals," he said.
Lavrov: Rusiya Ukrayna üzrə sülh planı barədə yeni təkliflər almayıb
Лавров: РФ не получала новых предложений о мирном плане по Украине
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