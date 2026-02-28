Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid travel to Israel amid regional tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has called on Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel in light of current tensions surrounding Iran.

According to Report, the ministry shared the travel warning on its official X account.

The statement advises citizens currently in Israel to closely monitor the security situation, follow instructions and recommendations from local authorities, avoid crowded places, and strengthen personal safety measures.

In case of any emergency, Azerbaijani citizens are urged to contact the following mission:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972 54 539 77 88