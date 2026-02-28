Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid travel to Israel amid regional tensions

    Foreign policy
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 12:14
    Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid travel to Israel amid regional tensions

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has called on Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel in light of current tensions surrounding Iran.

    According to Report, the ministry shared the travel warning on its official X account.

    The statement advises citizens currently in Israel to closely monitor the security situation, follow instructions and recommendations from local authorities, avoid crowded places, and strengthen personal safety measures.

    In case of any emergency, Azerbaijani citizens are urged to contact the following mission:

    Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: +972 54 539 77 88

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel Azerbaijan airstrikes on Iran
    XİN Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarını İsrailə səfərdən çəkinməyə çağırır
    Азербайджан призывает своих граждан воздержаться от поездок в Израиль

    Latest News

    13:09

    Alarm siren sounds in Bahrain

    Other countries
    13:07

    Media: Iranian missile intercepted over Qatar

    Other countries
    12:59

    Single missile from Iran intercepted by Israeli air defenses - UPDATED

    Region
    12:52
    Photo

    Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:51

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport accommodates two international flights as an alternate airport

    Infrastructure
    12:44

    AZAL flight returns to Baku due to closure of Israeli airspace

    Infrastructure
    12:42

    Two more explosions heard in Iran's capital

    Region
    12:33

    Netanyahu: Israel and US launched operation to eliminate Iran's existing threat – UPDATED

    Other countries
    12:26

    Trump admits there may be losses among US military during strikes on Iran

    Region
    All News Feed