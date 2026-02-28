Azerbaijan urges citizens to avoid travel to Israel amid regional tensions
Foreign policy
- 28 February, 2026
- 12:14
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has called on Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to Israel in light of current tensions surrounding Iran.
According to Report, the ministry shared the travel warning on its official X account.
The statement advises citizens currently in Israel to closely monitor the security situation, follow instructions and recommendations from local authorities, avoid crowded places, and strengthen personal safety measures.
In case of any emergency, Azerbaijani citizens are urged to contact the following mission:
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +972 54 539 77 88
Latest News
13:09
Alarm siren sounds in BahrainOther countries
13:07
Media: Iranian missile intercepted over QatarOther countries
12:59
Single missile from Iran intercepted by Israeli air defenses - UPDATEDRegion
12:52
Photo
Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:51
Heydar Aliyev International Airport accommodates two international flights as an alternate airportInfrastructure
12:44
AZAL flight returns to Baku due to closure of Israeli airspaceInfrastructure
12:42
Two more explosions heard in Iran's capitalRegion
12:33
Netanyahu: Israel and US launched operation to eliminate Iran's existing threat – UPDATEDOther countries
12:26