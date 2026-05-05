Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Edgar Mkrtchyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to transform South Caucasus into infrastructure hub

    Infrastructure
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 09:17
    Edgar Mkrtchyan: Peace with Azerbaijan to transform South Caucasus into infrastructure hub

    A peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan may become the foundation for transforming the South Caucasus into a key hub for regional infrastructure and transportation, Armenian Deputy Finance Minister Edgar Mkrtchyan said at the Governors' Business Session of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

    "Last year, at this same session, we stated our firm commitment to peace as a prerequisite for development. Today, in keeping with these commitments, I am pleased to note tangible progress, including the preliminary signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the interests of regional stability.

    Transforming the South Caucasus into a hub of cooperation by unlocking regional infrastructure and transportation links based on the principles of sovereignty and reciprocity will benefit the entire region," Mkrtchyan stated.

    Edgar Mkrtchyan Asian Development Bank (ADB) 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    Edqar Mkrtçyan: Azərbaycanla sülh Cənubi Qafqazı infrastruktur habına çevirəcək
    Эдгар Мкртчян: Мир с Азербайджаном превратит Южный Кавказ в инфраструктурный хаб

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