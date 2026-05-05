Ilham Aliyev shares post on Italian PM Meloni's visit to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 05 May, 2026
- 09:04
A video highlighting the visit of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Baku has been published on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
Azerbaijan–Italy friendship will continue confidently in the future. pic.twitter.com/4bjdQpeF4D— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) May 5, 2026
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