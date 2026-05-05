Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev shares post on Italian PM Meloni's visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 09:04
    Ilham Aliyev shares post on Italian PM Meloni's visit to Azerbaijan

    A video highlighting the visit of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Baku has been published on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Giorgia Meloni Azerbaijan Italy
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Ciorcia Meloninin Azərbaycana səfəri ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    На страницах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о визите премьера Италии в Азербайджан

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