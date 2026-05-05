Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'

    Exhibitions
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 09:00
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, participated in the opening of the exhibition "In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature" held as part of the "Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA" project at the Seaside National Park, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The exhibition displays photographs of 30 wildlife species captured across Azerbaijan's national parks by Saleh Bakhshiyev, with most of the species listed in the "Red Book" of Azerbaijan.

    Organized in partnership with the IDEA Public Union, the Seaside Boulevard Department, and Baku Zoological Park, the open-air exhibition invites residents and visitors to explore Azerbaijan's rich biodiversity. Throughout the month, guests of the capital city can discover exciting photography highlighting the country's unique wildlife.

    The main purpose of the project, launched in 2025 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, is to showcase the unique beauty of Azerbaijan's flora and fauna to a local and global audience. Additionally, it aims to create a multimedia database reflecting the rich and unique wealth of the country's nature.

    "Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA" is not only an educational project, but also a call to protect the nature and pass it on to future generations.

    The official social media pages of the project can be continuously followed via the following links:

    ● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore.aze

    ● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/explore.aze

    ● YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@exploreazerbaijan.withidea

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition titled 'In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature'

    Leyla Aliyeva Seaside National Park exhibition
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva "Azərbaycan təbiətinin izi ilə" sərgisinin açılış mərasimində iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в открытии выставки "По следам азербайджанской природы"

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