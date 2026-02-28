Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 12:20
    Strikes in Iran targeted the homes of high-ranking officials, military figures, and ministry employees, Report informs via Israel's Canal 12.

    "Today's strikes in Iran targeted the homes of ministers and military leaders, Defense and Intelligence Ministry facilities, the presidential residence, and other sites," the channel reported.

    11:18

    During the Israeli strikes in Iran, explosions were heard not only in Tehran but also in other cities across the country.

    Report cites Iranian media reporting that explosions also occurred in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, Tabriz, and Lorestan Province.

