    Single missile from Iran intercepted by Israeli air defenses - UPDATED

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 12:59
    Single missile from Iran intercepted by Israeli air defenses - UPDATED

    One missile launched from Iran toward central Israel was intercepted by air defenses, according to defense sources, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    There are no immediate reports of injuries.

    Meanwhile, fresh sirens sound in northern Israel following the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran.

    Another wave of Iranian missiles was launched at Israeli territory, Report informs via Tasnim.

    Sirens sound across northern Israel amid an Iranian ballistic missile attack, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Israelis in the area are told to go to safe rooms.

    The Israeli military says air defense systems are working to intercept the missiles.

    "At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat," the military says.

    İsrail HHM vasitələri İran raketini zərərsizləşdirib, zərərçəkən yoxdur - YENİLƏNİB
    Средствами ПВО Израиля перехвачена иранская ракета, пострадавших нет - ОБНОВЛЕНО

