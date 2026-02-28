Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Netanyahu: Israel and US launched operation to eliminate Iran's existing threat – UPDATED

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged citizens to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, Report informs via Israeli media.

    He said that Israel and the United States have launched an operation to eliminate the existing threat posed by Iran.

    "I address you, citizens of Israel, urging you to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation ‘Lion's Roar,' we will all need patience and strength of spirit," he said in his address.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting with a small group of senior officials, according to Report.

    Netanyahu: ABŞ-la İran tərəfindən təhlükənin aradan qaldırılması üzrə əməliyyata başlamışıq - YENİLƏNİB
    Нетаньяху: Израиль и США начали операцию по устранению существующей угрозы со стороны Ирана - ОБНОВЛЕНО

