Netanyahu: Israel and US launched operation to eliminate Iran's existing threat – UPDATED
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 12:33
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged citizens to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, Report informs via Israeli media.
He said that Israel and the United States have launched an operation to eliminate the existing threat posed by Iran.
"I address you, citizens of Israel, urging you to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation ‘Lion's Roar,' we will all need patience and strength of spirit," he said in his address.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting with a small group of senior officials, according to Report.
Latest News
13:09
Alarm siren sounds in BahrainOther countries
13:07
Media: Iranian missile intercepted over QatarOther countries
12:59
Single missile from Iran intercepted by Israeli air defenses - UPDATEDRegion
12:52
Photo
Ethiopian Prime Minister concludes his visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:51
Heydar Aliyev International Airport accommodates two international flights as an alternate airportInfrastructure
12:44
AZAL flight returns to Baku due to closure of Israeli airspaceInfrastructure
12:42
Two more explosions heard in Iran's capitalRegion
12:33
Netanyahu: Israel and US launched operation to eliminate Iran's existing threat – UPDATEDOther countries
12:26