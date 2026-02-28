Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged citizens to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, Report informs via Israeli media.

He said that Israel and the United States have launched an operation to eliminate the existing threat posed by Iran.

"I address you, citizens of Israel, urging you to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation ‘Lion's Roar,' we will all need patience and strength of spirit," he said in his address.

11:49

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a meeting with a small group of senior officials, according to Report.