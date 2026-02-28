Israel urges citizens abroad to exercise caution

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Israel has called on its citizens abroad to exercise increased caution amid potential terrorist threats against Israelis, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, said on Saturday, according to Report.

    "In light of the escalation in the confrontation with Iran, the National Security Council of Israel calls on all Israelis abroad to take heightened precautionary measures in any country around the world," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

    İsrail xaricdəki vətəndaşlarını ehtiyatlı olmağa çağırıb
    Израиль призвал своих граждан за рубежом соблюдать повышенные меры предосторожности

