Israel urges citizens abroad to exercise caution
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 15:32
Israel has called on its citizens abroad to exercise increased caution amid potential terrorist threats against Israelis, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, said on Saturday, according to Report.
"In light of the escalation in the confrontation with Iran, the National Security Council of Israel calls on all Israelis abroad to take heightened precautionary measures in any country around the world," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
