Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle East

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev to discuss tensions in the Middle East, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.

"The parties discussed the military escalation and rising tensions in the Middle East, expressing deep concern over the developments. The ministers emphasized that further deterioration could pose serious threats to regional security and stability," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also noted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the consular divisions of the diplomatic missions of the two countries in the region to coordinate support for their citizens.

In addition, the conversation included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.