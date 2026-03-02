Japanese Embassy in Baku suspends operation due to ongoing events in Middle East
Foreign policy
- 02 March, 2026
- 12:45
The Japanese Embassy in Baku has announced the indefinite suspension of its operations due to ongoing events in the Middle East, Report informs.
"Due to the events taking place in the region, our Embassy has suspended its activities indefinitely. The acceptance of visa applications and the issuance of visas have also been suspended," the embassy wrote on Facebook.
