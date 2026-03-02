Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 12:45
    Japanese Embassy in Baku suspends operation due to ongoing events in Middle East

    The Japanese Embassy in Baku has announced the indefinite suspension of its operations due to ongoing events in the Middle East, Report informs.

    "Due to the events taking place in the region, our Embassy has suspended its activities indefinitely. The acceptance of visa applications and the issuance of visas have also been suspended," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

    Japan Azerbaijan Airstrikes on Iran
    Yaponiyanın Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi regiondakı vəziyyətlə əlaqədar fəaliyyətini dayandırıb
    Посольство Японии в Баку приостановило деятельность из-за ситуации на Ближнем Востоке

