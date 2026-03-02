Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle East

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 12:06
    Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle East

    Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced plans to hold a meeting with Italian ambassadors and consuls in Middle Eastern countries to develop measures aimed at ensuring the safety of Italian nationals amid ongoing military actions in the region, Report informs.

    According to the minister, he remains in constant contact with Italy's diplomatic missions across the Middle East and is monitoring the situation of all Italian citizens, both civilian and military, currently there.

    "This morning, a meeting will be held with ambassadors and consuls to assess the situation and take decisions to protect our compatriots. I will also convene a working group on foreign trade to inform our companies about the measures and the possible economic consequences of the war," Tajani said on X.

    He emphasized that the government is closely following developments and coordinating efforts to safeguard Italian citizens and businesses affected by the conflict.

    Italy Antonio Tajani Middle East Ambassadors Airstrikes on Iran
    Antonio Tayani: İtaliya Yaxın Şərqdəki müharibənin iqtisadi nəticələrini qiymətləndirəcək
    Антонио Таяни: Италия оценит экономические последствия войны на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    12:31

    UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary says

    Other countries
    12:24

    Gas prices in Europe jump 20%

    Energy
    12:20

    Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morning

    Other countries
    12:06

    Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle East

    Other countries
    12:05

    Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attack

    Region
    12:01

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    11:58

    Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATED

    Other countries
    11:48

    Iran's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for condolences

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed