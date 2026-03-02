Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle East

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has announced plans to hold a meeting with Italian ambassadors and consuls in Middle Eastern countries to develop measures aimed at ensuring the safety of Italian nationals amid ongoing military actions in the region, Report informs.

According to the minister, he remains in constant contact with Italy's diplomatic missions across the Middle East and is monitoring the situation of all Italian citizens, both civilian and military, currently there.

"This morning, a meeting will be held with ambassadors and consuls to assess the situation and take decisions to protect our compatriots. I will also convene a working group on foreign trade to inform our companies about the measures and the possible economic consequences of the war," Tajani said on X.

He emphasized that the government is closely following developments and coordinating efforts to safeguard Italian citizens and businesses affected by the conflict.