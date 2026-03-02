Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morning

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 12:13
    Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morning

    Several American military aircraft crashed in Kuwait this morning, and all crew members were rescued, Report informs referring to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.

    The number of aircraft involved was not specified.

    It was noted that following search and rescue operations, the crew members were taken to the hospital for medical checkups and necessary medical treatment.

    Relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident. No further details were provided.

    Kuwait United States aircraft
    Küveyt Müdafiə Nazirliyi: Bu səhər bir neçə ABŞ təyyarəsi qəzaya uğrayıb
    Минобороны Кувейта: Сегодня утром разбилось несколько американских самолетов

