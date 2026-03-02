Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morning
- 02 March, 2026
- 12:13
Several American military aircraft crashed in Kuwait this morning, and all crew members were rescued, Report informs referring to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense.
The number of aircraft involved was not specified.
It was noted that following search and rescue operations, the crew members were taken to the hospital for medical checkups and necessary medical treatment.
Relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident. No further details were provided.
