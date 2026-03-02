China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters are important international trade channels for goods and energy, urging relevant parties to immediately stop military operations to prevent further escalation of tensions, Report informs via Xinhua.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about the military strikes against Iran jointly launched by the United States and Israel.

Previously, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, declaring the vital oil and gas waterway unsafe due to US and Israeli attacks.