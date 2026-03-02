Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 13:31
    China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

    A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz and its adjacent waters are important international trade channels for goods and energy, urging relevant parties to immediately stop military operations to prevent further escalation of tensions, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about the military strikes against Iran jointly launched by the United States and Israel.

    Previously, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, declaring the vital oil and gas waterway unsafe due to US and Israeli attacks.

    China Airstrikes on Iran Mao Ning Strait of Hormuz
    Çin Hörmüz boğazında hərbi əməliyyatların dərhal dayandırılmasına çağırıb
    МИД КНР предупредил о последствиях закрытия Ормузского пролива

    Latest News

    13:57

    Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military base

    Region
    13:54

    Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterday

    Other countries
    13:45

    Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    13:32

    Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    13:31

    China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

    Other countries
    13:31

    Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects

    Foreign policy
    13:22

    Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in Iraq

    Energy
    13:20

    Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chief

    Other countries
    13:18

    M-Gaz: Joint hybrid gas supply project with SOCAR to be expanded to other Balkan countries - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    All News Feed