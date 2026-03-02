Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterday
The United States and Israel attacked several nuclear facilities in Iran yesterday, including damage to a site in Natanz, Iranian Ambassador to the IAEA Reza Najafi told journalists, according to Report, citing international media.
"They once again attacked Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, which are under guarantees," he said.
Najafi emphasized that the nuclear facility in Natanz was specifically damaged. The same complex was reportedly hit by US and Israeli airstrikes in June of last year.
