    Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 13:45
    Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja

    A total of 1.6 million manats ($941,176) has been allocated for repair and restoration works at the Juma Mosque in the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the funding was approved by an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The order transfers the funds from the President's Reserve Fund to the State Committee for Affairs with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan.

