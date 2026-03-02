Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja
Domestic policy
- 02 March, 2026
- 13:45
A total of 1.6 million manats ($941,176) has been allocated for repair and restoration works at the Juma Mosque in the city of Ganja in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the funding was approved by an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The order transfers the funds from the President's Reserve Fund to the State Committee for Affairs with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan.
Latest News
13:57
Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military baseRegion
13:54
Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterdayOther countries
13:45
Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in GanjaDomestic policy
13:32
Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAPEnergy
13:31
China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on IranOther countries
13:31
Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projectsForeign policy
13:22
Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in IraqEnergy
13:20
Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chiefOther countries
13:18