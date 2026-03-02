Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 13:31
    Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects

    A delegation led by Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President for Production and Operations at BP, met with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reported.

    During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-standing mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and BP.

    The importance of BP's ongoing projects in Azerbaijan was highlighted, and prospective projects under bilateral cooperation were also reviewed.

    Gordon Birrell Ali Asadov BP Azerbaijan
    Əli Əsədov BP-nin nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüşüb
    Али Асадов обсудил с делегацией BP перспективные проекты

    Latest News

    13:57

    Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military base

    Region
    13:54

    Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterday

    Other countries
    13:45

    Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    13:32

    Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    13:31

    China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

    Other countries
    13:31

    Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects

    Foreign policy
    13:22

    Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in Iraq

    Energy
    13:20

    Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chief

    Other countries
    13:18

    M-Gaz: Joint hybrid gas supply project with SOCAR to be expanded to other Balkan countries - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    All News Feed