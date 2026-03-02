Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects
- 02 March, 2026
- 13:31
A delegation led by Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President for Production and Operations at BP, met with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reported.
During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-standing mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and BP.
The importance of BP's ongoing projects in Azerbaijan was highlighted, and prospective projects under bilateral cooperation were also reviewed.
