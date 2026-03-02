Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAP
Energy
- 02 March, 2026
- 13:32
To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported over 56 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.
The minister announced that a meeting with TAP AG CEO Luca Schieppati was held ahead of the ministerial meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.
He noted that the next stage of TAP's expansion, the first phase of which was completed earlier this year, was discussed, as well as the situation on the European natural gas market.
Latest News
13:57
Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military baseRegion
13:54
Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterdayOther countries
13:45
Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in GanjaDomestic policy
13:32
Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAPEnergy
13:31
China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on IranOther countries
13:31
Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projectsForeign policy
13:22
Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in IraqEnergy
13:20
Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chiefOther countries
13:18