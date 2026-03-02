Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAP

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported over 56 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

The minister announced that a meeting with TAP AG CEO Luca Schieppati was held ahead of the ministerial meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

He noted that the next stage of TAP's expansion, the first phase of which was completed earlier this year, was discussed, as well as the situation on the European natural gas market.