Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in Iraq

Iraq-based oil company Gulf Keystone has suspended operations at the Shaihan oil field in the Iraqi Kurdistan region amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to Report, citing Egyptian media, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure. The company has not provided details on the expected duration of the suspension or its impact on production.

Media reports note that the Shaihan oil field is one of the most important in Iraqi Kurdistan, giving the suspension an economic significance.