Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military base

    Türkiye has denied reports of Iranian attacks on the alleged American base of Incirlik in retaliation for a joint US-Israeli military operation, reads a statement from the Turkish Counter-Disinformation Center, Report informs.

    The center emphasized that there are no US or other foreign military bases on Turkish territory.

    "The air, land, and sea space of the Republic of Türkiye, as well as all military installations, are under its full sovereignty and control. No attacks on the country have been recorded. Such publications aim to portray Türkiye as a party to regional conflicts and constitute disinformation. Türkiye's defense and security system continues to function normally with all its structures, and processes are promptly monitored by competent authorities," the statement read.

    The Counter-Disinformation Center also urged the public to rely solely on statements from official agencies.

    Earlier today, rumors spread on social media that Iran had allegedly launched an attack on a NATO airbase in the Turkish city of Incirlik, which was presented as an American one.

