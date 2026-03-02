Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chief
Other countries
02 March, 2026
- 13:20
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that the IDF has set its sights on the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem, Report informs.
He noted that the decision was made in the wake of Hezbollah's missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory.
"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for shelling Israel, and Naim Qassem <...> is now a target for assassination," Katz wrote.
