Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Operations of Amazon data center in UAE disrupted following Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 12:38
    Operations of Amazon data center in UAE disrupted following Iranian strikes

    Operations at one of Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the UAE were disrupted due to a fire.

    According to Report, citing Reuters and a statement from Amazon, the company said that a fire broke out at the AWS data center and the electricity went out after certain "objects" struck the facility.

    Amazon did not provide further details, but media reports suggest that the data center was likely damaged during one of the Iranian strikes.

    Amazon Web Services UAE Amazon
    İranın zərbələrindən sonra "Amazon"un BƏƏ-dəki məlumat mərkəzi sıradan çıxıb
    После иранских ударов дата-центр Amazon в ОАЭ вышел из строя

    Latest News

    13:57

    Türkiye refutes reports of strike on alleged US Incirlik military base

    Region
    13:54

    Iran says Israel and US attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz yesterday

    Other countries
    13:45

    Azerbaijan allocates over $940,000 for Juma Mosque renovation in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    13:32

    Over 56BCM of gas transported to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    13:31

    China urges halt to military strikes in Strait of Hormuz amid airstrikes on Iran

    Other countries
    13:31

    Azerbaijan PM meets BP delegation on ongoing and future projects

    Foreign policy
    13:22

    Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaihan oil field in Iraq

    Energy
    13:20

    Israel says it plans to assassinate Hezbollah chief

    Other countries
    13:18

    M-Gaz: Joint hybrid gas supply project with SOCAR to be expanded to other Balkan countries - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    All News Feed