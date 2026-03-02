Operations of Amazon data center in UAE disrupted following Iranian strikes
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 12:38
Operations at one of Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the UAE were disrupted due to a fire.
According to Report, citing Reuters and a statement from Amazon, the company said that a fire broke out at the AWS data center and the electricity went out after certain "objects" struck the facility.
Amazon did not provide further details, but media reports suggest that the data center was likely damaged during one of the Iranian strikes.
