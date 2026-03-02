Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attack

    In Iran"s Fars province, 35 people were killed as a result of an attack by the United States and Israel.

    At least 35 people were killed in Fars province in southern Iran due to strikes by Israel and the United States, Report informs via Tasnim.

    "The death toll may rise," the source said.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on cities across the republic. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory. Additionally, the Iranian Armed Forces attacked US military bases located in several Middle Eastern countries. Due to the situation in the region, some countries temporarily closed their airspace.

    As a result of the US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed at his residence while at work.

    ABŞ və İsrailin hücumu nəticəsində Fars əyalətində 35 nəfər ölüb
    В провинции Фарс из-за атак США и Израиля погибли 35 человек

