Death toll from Jordan church terrorist attack rises to 8
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- 24 October, 2026
- 14:16
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The death toll from a terrorist attack during a funeral ceremony near a church in Jordan's Al Karak Governorate on Friday has risen to eight, Report informs, citing Al Mamlaka TV.
It was also reported that 27 people were injured.
Two of the victims remain in critical condition in intensive care and are on ventilators, while six others with moderate and minor injuries are receiving treatment in surgical wards.
The country's security services are searching for those responsible for the attack on the church. Security measures have been tightened in Amman and other cities.
İordaniyada kilsədə baş verən terror aktı nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 8 nəfərə çatıb
Число погибших при теракте в церкови в Иордании возросло до восьми человек
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