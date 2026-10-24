Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%

    Tourism
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 14:45
    Western European tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan rise by over 6%

    A total of 71,845 tourists from Western European countries visited Azerbaijan in the first eight months of 2026, marking a 6.5% increase compared to 67,489 visitors in the same period of 2025, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

    The number of visitors from Germany totaled 17,529, up 13.8% year-on-year, while arrivals from the United Kingdom rose by 3.4% to 16,213.

    Tourist arrivals from Italy reached 9,670 (+4.7%), France 4,500 (+3.6%), Spain 4,468 (-7.6%), the Netherlands 4,189 (+8.7%), Portugal 2,055 (+23.8%), Belgium 2,044 (+11.2%), Austria 2,026 (+5%), Sweden 1,878 (+10.1%), Switzerland 1,630 (+11.7%), Greece 1,291 (-15.5%), Ireland 1,132 (+2.4%), Norway 972 (-3.4%), Denmark 953 (+32.7%), Finland 599 (+7.3%), Luxembourg 260 (-15%), Iceland 207 (+39.9%) and Andorra 53 (+341.7%).

    In August 2026 alone, Germany ranked 14th among the top 15 source countries of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan with 2,839 arrivals, while the United Kingdom placed 15th with 2,325 visitors.

    A total of 1.585 million foreign visitors traveled to Azerbaijan in the first eight months of 2026, which is 8% lower than the 1.72 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

    Meanwhile, in 2025, tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan from Western European countries increased by 5.28% year-on-year to 112,446 visitors.

    Tourism sector tourist arrivals State Tourism Agency Western Europe Azerbaijan
    Qərbi Avropa ölkələrindən Azərbaycana turist axını 6 %-dən çox artıb
    Турпоток из стран Западной Европы в Азербайджан вырос более чем на 6%
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