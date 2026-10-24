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    Azerbaijan's fertilizer export revenues down nearly 4%

    AIC
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 14:30
    Azerbaijan's fertilizer export revenues down nearly 4%

    In January-September 2026, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers worth just over $71 million, marking a 7.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's fertilizer exports amounted to approximately $127.6 million, which is 3.8% less than a year earlier.

    Over the first nine months of the year, fertilizer import spending accounted for 0.53% of Azerbaijan's total import costs, while fertilizer export revenues represented 0.53% of the country's total export earnings.

    In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Compared to a year earlier, exports grew by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.

    Azərbaycanın gübrə ixracından qazancı 4 %-ə yaxın azalıb
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