Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territories

    In February, 71 anti-tank mines, 410 anti-personnel mines, and 1,621 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the monthly update on humanitarian demining operations by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    A total of 4,264.8 hectares of land were reportedly cleared of mines.

    The demining operations were carried out jointly by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Agdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

    Ötən ay 4264 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: В феврале от мин очищена территория площадью более 4 тыс. га

