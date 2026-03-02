UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary says

The United Kingdom is making significant efforts to evacuate its citizens from countries across the Middle East, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

According to Report, speaking to the BBC, Cooper noted that many countries have currently closed their airspace, creating challenges for British citizens trying to return home.

So far, 102,000 British nationals have responded to the government"s call to register their presence in the region. According to preliminary data, the total number of UK citizens in these countries is around 300,000.