    UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary says

    Other countries
    02 March, 2026
    12:31
    UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary says

    The United Kingdom is making significant efforts to evacuate its citizens from countries across the Middle East, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

    According to Report, speaking to the BBC, Cooper noted that many countries have currently closed their airspace, creating challenges for British citizens trying to return home.

    So far, 102,000 British nationals have responded to the government"s call to register their presence in the region. According to preliminary data, the total number of UK citizens in these countries is around 300,000.

    Kuper: London Yaxın Şərqdən Britaniya vətəndaşlarının təxliyəsi üçün səy göstərir
    Купер: Лондон прилагает усилия для эвакуации граждан Великобритании из Ближнего Востока

