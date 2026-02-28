Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Interior ministers of Türkiye and Azerbaijan mull cooperation

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 15:24
    The interior ministers of Türkiye and Azerbaijan held a telephone conversation, the Turkish Ministry of Interior said on X, according to Report.

    It was noted that Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Vilayat Eyvazov as well as with Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir Kamil Al Shammari.

    During the talks, the ministers exchanged views on strengthening areas of cooperation between their respective ministries.

    Turkiye Azerbaijan Iraq Ministry of Interior Vilayat Eyvazov Mustafa Ciftci
    Türkiyə və Azərbaycan daxili işlər nazirləri telefonla danışıb
    Главы МВД Турции и Азербайджана обсудили двустороннее взаимодействие

