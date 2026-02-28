Interior ministers of Türkiye and Azerbaijan mull cooperation
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 15:24
The interior ministers of Türkiye and Azerbaijan held a telephone conversation, the Turkish Ministry of Interior said on X, according to Report.
It was noted that Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Vilayat Eyvazov as well as with Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir Kamil Al Shammari.
During the talks, the ministers exchanged views on strengthening areas of cooperation between their respective ministries.
Latest News
16:11
Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle EastOther countries
16:07
Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plantRegion
16:00
Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogueOther countries
15:58
Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on IranOther countries
15:55
Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATEDRegion
15:49
Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATEDOther countries
15:41
Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacksOther countries
15:37
AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduledInfrastructure
15:32