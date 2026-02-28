Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    28 February, 2026
    Russian embassy in Iran urges its citizens to leave the country via Azerbaijan

    The Russian Embassy in Iran is urging its citizens to leave the country via the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Report.

    "The embassy reports that the optimal routes for exiting Iran are through Astara to Azerbaijan and via the Nurduz/Agarak border crossing to Armenia. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

    It should be noted that on the morning of February 28, Israel, together with the US, carried out strikes on facilities in Iran. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israeli territory. Additionally, Iranian forces attacked four US military bases located in Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region have temporarily closed their airspace.

    Rusiya İrandakı vətəndaşlarını Azərbaycan vasitəsilə ölkəni tərk etməyə çağırıb
    Посольство РФ в Иране призвало своих граждан покинуть страну через Азербайджан

