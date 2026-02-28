Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    AZAL suspends flights to Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Tel Aviv

    Infrastructure
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 15:28
    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Tel Aviv.

    According to Report, the airline said the decision was made due to airspace restrictions amid recent events in the Middle East.

    Passengers who have purchased tickets for these routes can either request a refund or rebook without any penalty. Flights to Nakhchivan continue to operate as scheduled.

    The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes.

    For further information, passengers can contact AZAL by email at [email protected].

