Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 16:11
    Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

    Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration has imposed a full ban on flights by Kazakh airlines over the airspace of Iran, Israel, and several other Middle Eastern countries.

    According to Report, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport said the move was taken due to the current situation in the region and the high risk to civil aviation.

    "In view of the situation in the Middle East and the high threat level to the safety of civilian aircraft, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is imposing a full ban on flights over, within, and near the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon until further notice," the statement said on Saturday.

    The directive applies to all regular and non-regular passenger, cargo, and technical flights by Kazakh operators.

    The statement added that, based on information from foreign carriers such as Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Flydubai, Jazeera Airways, Air Cairo, and Red Sea Airlines, plans are being developed in coordination with airline headquarters and tour operators.

    Kazakhstan flights Middle East
    Qazaxıstan öz aviaşirkətlərinə bir sıra Yaxın Şərq ölkələri üzərindən uçuşları qadağan edib
    Казахстан запретил своим авиакомпаниям полеты над рядом стран Ближнего Востока

    Latest News

    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    17:32

    Four killed in Syria after debris from Iranian missile strikes residential building

    Other countries
    17:16

    Iranian and Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks amid Israeli-US strikes

    Region
    17:15

    Macron calls for UN Security Council meeting on Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:12

    Araghchi: War on Iran illegitimate

    Region
    16:57

    UN urges all parties in Middle East conflict to exercise restraint

    Other countries
    16:43

    Oman says negotiations undermined, calls for restraint as conflict escalates

    Region
    16:42

    IRGC says US radar system in Qatar destroyed – UPDATED

    Region
    All News Feed