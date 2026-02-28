Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration has imposed a full ban on flights by Kazakh airlines over the airspace of Iran, Israel, and several other Middle Eastern countries.

According to Report, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport said the move was taken due to the current situation in the region and the high risk to civil aviation.

"In view of the situation in the Middle East and the high threat level to the safety of civilian aircraft, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is imposing a full ban on flights over, within, and near the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon until further notice," the statement said on Saturday.

The directive applies to all regular and non-regular passenger, cargo, and technical flights by Kazakh operators.

The statement added that, based on information from foreign carriers such as Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Flydubai, Jazeera Airways, Air Cairo, and Red Sea Airlines, plans are being developed in coordination with airline headquarters and tour operators.