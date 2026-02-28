Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Macron calls for UN Security Council meeting on Iran conflict

    French President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, saying the escalation "must stop."

    "France is calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council," Macron wrote on X.

    "The ongoing escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop," he adds, warning that the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran carries "grave consequences for international peace and security."

    He also stressed that France "stands ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners, should they request it."

    Makron: Fransa tərəfdaşlarının müdafiəsi üçün lazımi resursları səfərbər etməyə hazırdır
    Макрон: Франция готова задействовать ресурсы для защиты своих партнеров

