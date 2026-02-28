Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 18:17
    Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

    Türkiye has called on the United States, Israel, and Iran to immediately stop attacks, warning that the ongoing conflict-beginning with Israeli and US strikes on Iran and followed by Iranian attacks on third countries-could threaten regional stability and global security, according to Report.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over any actions that violate international law and endanger the lives of innocent civilians, condemning provocations that could escalate violence.

    "We call on all parties to cease attacks as soon as possible," the ministry said, adding that Türkiye is prepared to provide necessary support for mediation efforts.

    Turkiye Airstrikes on Iran
    Rəsmi Ankara ABŞ, İsrail və İranı hücumları dayandırmağa çağırıb
    МИД: Турция призывает США, Израиль и Иран прекратить атаки

    Latest News

    19:07

    UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East

    Other countries
    18:26

    Almost all Iranian officials safe, says Araghchi

    Region
    18:17

    Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

    Region
    18:07

    Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacks

    Other countries
    18:04

    Death toll in Iranian girls' school rises above 60 following airstrikes – UPDATED

    Region
    17:56

    Several companies suspend fuel shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensions

    Region
    17:48

    Türkiye denies supporting strikes on Iran

    Region
    17:37

    Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situation

    Region
    17:35

    Türkiye's FM holds phone calls with regional counterparts

    Region
    All News Feed