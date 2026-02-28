Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 18:17
Türkiye has called on the United States, Israel, and Iran to immediately stop attacks, warning that the ongoing conflict-beginning with Israeli and US strikes on Iran and followed by Iranian attacks on third countries-could threaten regional stability and global security, according to Report.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over any actions that violate international law and endanger the lives of innocent civilians, condemning provocations that could escalate violence.
"We call on all parties to cease attacks as soon as possible," the ministry said, adding that Türkiye is prepared to provide necessary support for mediation efforts.
Latest News
19:07
UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle EastOther countries
18:26
Almost all Iranian officials safe, says AraghchiRegion
18:17
Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacksRegion
18:07
Reuters: Iran defense minister, Guards commander killed in Israeli attacksOther countries
18:04
Death toll in Iranian girls' school rises above 60 following airstrikes – UPDATEDRegion
17:56
Several companies suspend fuel shipments through Strait of Hormuz amid regional tensionsRegion
17:48
Türkiye denies supporting strikes on IranRegion
17:37
Peskov: Putin holds Security Council meeting over Iran situationRegion
17:35