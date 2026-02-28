Türkiye urges US, Israel and Iran to halt attacks

Türkiye has called on the United States, Israel, and Iran to immediately stop attacks, warning that the ongoing conflict-beginning with Israeli and US strikes on Iran and followed by Iranian attacks on third countries-could threaten regional stability and global security, according to Report.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over any actions that violate international law and endanger the lives of innocent civilians, condemning provocations that could escalate violence.

"We call on all parties to cease attacks as soon as possible," the ministry said, adding that Türkiye is prepared to provide necessary support for mediation efforts.